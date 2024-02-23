BLM and partners finalize third travel management plan in southwestern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — After extensive work with local partner organizations, the Bureau of Land Management finalized Friday the third of five plans that, taken together, will define a comprehensive system of existing motorized routes through Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho.

The Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area (NCA) South Travel Management Plan ensures access for hiking, biking, and off-highway vehicle use, while also supporting working rangelands and minimizing user and resource conflicts.

The BLM analyzed comments from the public and partners including Tribes, Owyhee County Commissioners, motorized user groups, and various state and federal agencies in developing the plan that designates 456 miles of BLM-managed routes within Owyhee County. Designated routes are defined by more than physical characteristics such as paved surfaces, but also consider usage, size, condition, and popularity. The BLM designated 236 route miles as open for motorized vehicles, providing access to 112,087 acres of BLM-managed public land. The BLM will allocate 10 miles specifically for ATV/UTV use; 12 miles for single-track use, such as motorcycles or e-bikes; and 37 miles for non-motorized and non-mechanized use, such as hiking and equestrian.

“This plan represents input from approximately 1,450 members of the public and partner organizations,” BLM Four Rivers Field Manager Brent Ralston said. “The route designations in this plan will provide for a variety of recreational uses, while providing for the resources special to the national conservation area.”

Under the plan, the BLM will decommission and restore approximately 117 miles of trails and roads, both paved and unpaved, to their natural state. This decision was informed by detailed evaluations of each route, accounting for factors such as usage, condition, and environmental impact. The process prioritized routes that could naturally regenerate, with additional restoration efforts contingent on available funding. By reducing route density, this initiative aims to protect wildlife, native plants, and cultural resources, thereby creating a more sustainable network for public access.

The BLM has divided Owyhee County into five segments to analyze for travel management planning. National Conservation Area South is the third plan to be approved and will be followed by Silver City, and Grand View. The goal is to complete all plans by spring 2024.

The BLM allowed the public a chance to review and weigh in on alternatives to the plan during a 30-day public comment period this winter. The final plan and decision record are available at the BLM National NEPA Register.