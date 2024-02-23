Skip to Content
Idaho

“We’ve got to stop this:” What Congressman Simpson is saying about the U.S. border crisis

By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:02 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson published an op-ed Thursday expressing frustration for the way the Biden Administration is handling the ongoing migrant crisis.

"This crisis no longer only affects the states that border Mexico – every state has become a border state."

Congressman Mike Simpson

After a border security bill failed to pass in the Senate earlier this month, many Americans are asking, "What's next?" In an interview, Congressman Simpson elaborated on the reasons the border bill was not a success and what the next steps might look like.

"The bill they negotiated had some important provisions in it that I think most Republicans agree with," he said. "Unfortunately, there was parts of it that we strongly disagree with. I suspect what you're going to have is the Republicans write a bill, put it back in the emergency spending, and send it back over to the Senate here before too long."

The initial bill included substantial aid for Ukraine and Israel. Collectively, these countries were to receive over $80 billion, while $20 billion was to be allocated towards securing the southern U.S. border. Simpson believes the government's monetary priority is wrong. He has the same impression about investing in illegal immigrants instead of Americans in some major U.S. cities.

"I would rather spend that money on the Veterans' Homeless Program because we've got vets that have served our country living on the streets," Simpson said. "We ought to be able to address some of those needs within our country before we start spending all this money somewhere else."

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content