New Challis-Yankee Fork/Middle Fork Deputy Ranger selected

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has recently selected John Runkle as the new Challis-Yankee Fork/Middle Fork Deputy District Ranger.

The Challis Yankee Fork and Middle Fork Ranger Districts are co-managed by a District Ranger and Deputy District Ranger. John Runkle comes from the Department of Defense and most recently worked as a Firing Officer at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake with over 14 years of Federal service.

“I’m excited to have John on my team and joining forest leadership in managing this valuable piece of ground,” Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Heath Perrine said.

Runkle, who’s hometown is St. Louis, MO., holds a BS in Business Management from Phoenix University. Mainly serving aboard Aircraft Carriers with Aviation squadrons, Runkle mainly worked on the Flight Deck as an Airframes Trouble Shooter. After several tours, John decided to end his service with the Navy after working with a Joint Task Force team in Guantanamo Bay Cuba. Working with a Contractor for the first six years after separating from the Navy working on F/A-18’s, he finished his degree and decided to serve with the federal government as a civilian. He served as a Flight Test Engineer and Test Director for the F/A-18 A-D working to improve the capabilities and mission that the Hornet currently performs to this day.

With his off time John enjoys the outdoors, being an avid hunter and fisherman as well as enjoying bowling and softball. He looks forward to being a part of the Challis community and someone we can count on for years to come.

"I am excited to get to work in the local communities around the Challis-Yankee Fork and Middle Fork Districts and integrating with partners and workforce in managing this large piece of land and its natural resources," Runkle said.

Runkle’s report date is Feb. 26.