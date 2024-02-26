Body of missing Montpelier woman found, Christine Passey Parker’s family asks for privacy

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) - The body of a missing woman out of Bear Lake County has been found, according to her family.

The body of Christine Passey Parker was found near Pershing County, Nevada. Local News 8 has confirmed this information with the Lander and Pershing County Sheriff's Offices.

Parker's family released this statement on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce Chris has passed away. Thank you to everyone for the post sharing, sending love, prayers and helping with our search. Although this isn't the outcome we wanted, we will now bring Chris home."

Parker was last seen Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. in Battle Mountain, Nevada. Her Tacoma truck was found nine days later in the Eugene mountains.

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

As of yet, there is no information on the cause of death. Local News 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.