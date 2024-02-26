Body of missing Montpelier woman found, Christine Passey Parker’s family asks for privacy
BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) - The body of a missing woman out of Bear Lake County has been found, according to her family.
The body of Christine Passey Parker was found near Pershing County, Nevada. Local News 8 has confirmed this information with the Lander and Pershing County Sheriff's Offices.
Parker's family released this statement on Facebook.
Parker was last seen Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. in Battle Mountain, Nevada. Her Tacoma truck was found nine days later in the Eugene mountains.
The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.
As of yet, there is no information on the cause of death. Local News 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.