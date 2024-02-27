Driver killed after suffering medical emergency, striking building in Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KIFI) - A 51-year-old Jerome mane was killed after suffering a medical emergency and crashing a 2023 Ford bucket truck towing a trailer into a building on West Main Street near North Wallace Street in Wendell Monday.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at 5:10 p.m. when the man with one passenger was driving eastbound on West Main Street. The driver suffered a medical emergency, and the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the front of a building, where it came to rest.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and the passenger was not transported.

West Main Street and Wallace Street were blocked for approximately one and a half hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene. Idaho State Police was assisted by Gooding County EMS, and Gooding County Sheriff's office.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.