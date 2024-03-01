State Highway 32 closed due to weather
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - State Highway 32 is closed due to low visibility.
It is unknown when it will be reopened.
You can view more information HERE.
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - State Highway 32 is closed due to low visibility.
It is unknown when it will be reopened.
You can view more information HERE.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.