Idaho

Blowing, drifting snow causing road closures

US 26 near Ririe, March 4, 2024
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Blowing and drifting snow are causing the following roads to close:

  • US 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley
  • ID 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
  • ID 33 between Newdale and Tetonia
  • ID 47 between Ashton and Bear Gulch

The following Bonneville County roads have been closed due to blowing and drifting snow.

  • Sunnyside East of Hawks Landing Subdivision
  • Bone Road at Lincoln
  • Lincoln (Blacktail Road) East of Bone Road

Officials ask drivers to obey road closures for their own safety.

