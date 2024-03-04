Blowing, drifting snow causing road closures
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Blowing and drifting snow are causing the following roads to close:
- US 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley
- ID 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
- ID 33 between Newdale and Tetonia
- ID 47 between Ashton and Bear Gulch
The following Bonneville County roads have been closed due to blowing and drifting snow.
- Sunnyside East of Hawks Landing Subdivision
- Bone Road at Lincoln
- Lincoln (Blacktail Road) East of Bone Road
Officials ask drivers to obey road closures for their own safety.