Blowing, drifting snow causing road closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Blowing and drifting snow are causing the following roads to close:

US 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

ID 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

ID 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

ID 47 between Ashton and Bear Gulch

The following Bonneville County roads have been closed due to blowing and drifting snow.

Sunnyside East of Hawks Landing Subdivision

Bone Road at Lincoln

Lincoln (Blacktail Road) East of Bone Road

Officials ask drivers to obey road closures for their own safety.