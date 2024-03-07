Ski resorts rejoice with plentiful snow

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local ski resorts all across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming have appreciated the all of snow showers over the past week. Most of the resorts have received more than a foot of snowpack which many have appreciated after only a few snow showers came through in February.

In some instances though, it has been too much snowfall for the ski resorts. A few of them had to close down on a day or two over the past week due to power outages, snow blocking off their lifts, or roads closing leading up to their resort. Here is what ski resorts told us.

Snow King Mountain Resort received 15 inches of snow back on Saturday and 10 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday which made them receive at least two to three feet of snow over the past week. The mountain resort was able to stay open over the entire past week, but they did have to provide extra efforts in order to be open.

"The chairs are almost hitting the snow and you've got to dig them out entirely. So our gates to access the lifts, the chairs themselves, getting them cleared off the snow and then removing all that snow from underneath the the lift mechanism really takes a lot of effort and time. So we had crews come in a few hours early to just dig, dig, dig," Snow King Mountain general manager Ryan Stanley said,