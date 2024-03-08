What’s next for the Ririe Fire Station

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ririe Fire Station burned to the ground days into the new year.

Now, the Central Fire District is figuring out how to move forward.

The building, four fire trucks and plenty of equipment was lost, but they haven’t actually needed any of that equipment since the fire.

While the Ririe Station did house its newest water tender, Chief Carl Anderson said they haven’t had a call this year that’s needed one.

The other three trucks were only used for wildfires.

In fact, none of the lost trucks were used for things like house fires.

Anderson says they’ve demolished the wreckage and received their first insurance payout.

He feels it’s time to start thinking about rebuilding.

“It is time for us to look to the future," Chief Anderson said. "Do we rebuild what we had, or do we start rebuilding and add to what we had? And when I say this, I mean, in the past, we have not had living quarters at any of our stations. Maybe it’s time that we added some living quarters in our Ririe Station.”

Anderson says their response times haven’t been affected by the fire. In fact, he joked of all the stations to burn down.