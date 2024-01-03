Firefighters respond to blaze at fire station

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: The Central Fire District reports it is responding to a fire at its Ririe station.

It is in the auxiliary building that is not housing its engine, rescue trucks and gear; however, officials say water tenders and some extra equipment are in the building.

Firefighters ask you stay out of the area and allow personnel and those coming from neighboring departments to work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Firefighters are responding to a blaze in Ririe.

We are hearing the blaze is at 249 West Ririe Highway.

That's actually right behind the Ririe Fire Station.

There are visible flames at this time.

We do have a crew on their way to the scene and will have more as soon as it's available.