Advise on Federal land management issues by serving on IRAC

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) –The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for positions on the Idaho Resource Advisory Council (RAC).

This 15-member citizen-based RAC assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues throughout Idaho.

BLM RACs are chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act.

“The Idaho RAC provides the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns, and proposals,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said. ”We are looking for individuals who are interested in public land management and can represent public land users and stakeholders. RAC members come from all walks of life across Idaho and bring a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to provide advice to the BLM.”

The BLM manages nearly 12 million acres of public lands in Idaho for multiple uses, including cultural resources, grazing, recreation, renewable energy, mining, and wildlife and fish habitat. Serving on the RAC provides the opportunity to hear first-hand the issues BLM Idaho is facing and provide advice to the agency from your represented group’s perspective. The RAC supports the BLM’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the balanced stewardship of America’s public lands and resources.

Nominations should include a completed RAC application, along with a resume, CV, or other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications and letters of reference from represented interests or organizations. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the Idaho RAC using the application found online HERE. Nominees must be residents of Idaho. Nominations will be reviewed based on training, education and knowledge of Idaho’s natural resources.

The BLM is seeking nominations to the Idaho RAC in all of the following three categories.

Category One–Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two–Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three–State, county, or local elected official; represent Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

The BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until Thursday, April 4, 2024.