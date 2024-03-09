Beware of scams targeting Idaho Power customers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Power is reminding customers to remain vigilant against scammers.

Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers, both homes and businesses, have been on the rise. These scams involve spoofing Idaho Power’s phone number and demanding immediate payment or service will be disconnected. Idaho Power never demands payment over the phone or requests payment through pre-paid cards.

Be aware of these common scams. Idaho Power never:

Demands immediate payment over the phone

Requires a payment for a defective meter

Asks for same-day payment via pre-paid cards, such as the Green Dot MoneyPak

Accepts pre-paid cards, like Visa or Green Dot

Asks customers to pay using Bitcoin or QR codes

One way to stop scammers is to be familiar with your account. Use My Account or download the mobile app to check your bill details, sign up for account alerts, and make secure payments.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from Idaho Power and anything seems suspicious, hang up and call Idaho Power Customer Service immediately at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.