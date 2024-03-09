Idaho economist to highlight the state’s long-term industry and employment projections March 12

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Labor's long-term industry and employment projection estimates will be released in March.

As a preview of the official release, labor economist Sam Wolkenhauer will provide an overview of these projections in a free webinar taking place Tuesday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to noon MST.

"The department’s 10-year projections are one of the foundational data sources for a forward look at Idaho’s economy, looking not only at the overall growth trend but also which industries are expected to be sources of strong growth," Wolkenhauer said. "These projections are also the base of our occupational projections, which provide a critical look at the skills and educational requirements of Idaho’s future workforce."

Businesses interested in attending Tuesday’s webinar can register for the event on Zoom.

All future webinars and registration event information can be found on the department’s calendar of events.