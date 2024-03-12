Woman hospitalized after crash on US 93

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - An air ambulance transported a 28-year-old Twin Falls woman to the hospital Saturday after a vehicle collision at 11:09 p.m. southbound US 93 at milepost 54, in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 58-year-old Buhl man was driving a 2020 Freightliner southbound on US 93, and a 2016 Kia Soul, driven by a 28-year-old Twin Falls woman was also southbound on US 93 when it struck the rear of the Freightliner.

The 28-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The 58-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The southbound lanes of travel on US 93 were blocked for approximately one and a half hours.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Jerome County Sheriffs Office, the Jerome Rural Fire district and the Magic Valley Paramedics.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.