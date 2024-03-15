U.S. Navy Submarine, the future USS IDAHO to be Christened on Saturday, March 16 2024 – “Watch Parties” taking place around Idaho
The U.S. Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine, the future USS IDAHO (SSN 799), will be formally christened and named on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut.
The committee has worked to provide locations for the Idaho public to attend watch parties for the christening event. At these watch parties, most of which will take place later in the day of the christening, those interested in attending can gather to see a replay of the event and meet with fellow Idahoans to discuss what it means for Idaho to have this submarine named for our state. Please note, some of these events will take place several days after the christening; these are highlighted below. Here is a listing of those places, along with times and points of contact for each:
Bayview
Bayview Community Center
20298 E Perimeter Rd.Bayview, ID 83803
Time: 10 a.m. PDT
Saturday, March 16, 2024
For more information contact: Norma Knowles at njyesca6@gmail.com or (208) 819-6282
Boise
Sockeye Brewery
3823 N Garden Center Way
Boise, ID 83703
Time: 6 p.m. MDT
Saturday, March 16, 2024
For more information contact: Jerry Macner at jmac20234@gmail.com or (802) 238-0278
Cascade
American Legion Post 60
105 W Mill St.
Cascade, ID 83611
Time: 4 p.m. MDT
Saturday, March 16, 2024
For more information contact: Don Thies at post60commander@gmail.com or (208) 315-7812
Grangeville
**MONDAY, March 18, 2024**The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center
318 E Main St.
Grangeville, ID 83530
**MONDAY, March 18, 2024**Time: 12 p.m. PDTFor more information contact: Maj. Ginny Cash at idcovets@gmail.com or (208) 983-1033
Hayden
Hayden Lake Country Club
2362 E Bozanta Dr.
Hayden Lake, ID 83835
12 p.m. PDT
Saturday, March 16, 2024
**RSVP REQUIRED. Please email blittle1052@outlook.com to RSVP.** For more information contact: Brad Little at blittle1052@outlook.com
Lewiston
**TUESDAY, April 2, 2024**
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sourdough Post #10043, 1104 Warner Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501
**TUESDAY, April 2, 2024**
Time: TBD, For More information contact: Doug Welch at captwelch@gmail.com or (208) 503-0208
Meridian
American Legion Post 11322 W Broadway AveMeridian, ID 83680
Time: 8:00 am MDT (note: this is the only organized live viewing in SW Idaho for this event.)Saturday, March 16, 2024
For more information contact: Doug Foote at doug.foote@eagleid.com or (208) 890-2907
Idaho Falls
Museum of Idaho - Idaho Falls
200 N Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Time: 6 p.m. MDT
Saturday, March 16, 2024