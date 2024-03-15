U.S. Navy Submarine, the future USS IDAHO to be Christened on Saturday, March 16 2024 – “Watch Parties” taking place around Idaho

The U.S. Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine, the future USS IDAHO (SSN 799), will be formally christened and named on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut.

The committee has worked to provide locations for the Idaho public to attend watch parties for the christening event. At these watch parties, most of which will take place later in the day of the christening, those interested in attending can gather to see a replay of the event and meet with fellow Idahoans to discuss what it means for Idaho to have this submarine named for our state. Please note, some of these events will take place several days after the christening; these are highlighted below. Here is a listing of those places, along with times and points of contact for each:



Bayview

Bayview Community Center

20298 E Perimeter Rd.Bayview, ID 83803

Time: 10 a.m. PDT

Saturday, March 16, 2024

For more information contact: Norma Knowles at njyesca6@gmail.com or (208) 819-6282

Boise

Sockeye Brewery

3823 N Garden Center Way

Boise, ID 83703

Time: 6 p.m. MDT

Saturday, March 16, 2024

For more information contact: Jerry Macner at jmac20234@gmail.com or (802) 238-0278

Cascade

American Legion Post 60

105 W Mill St.

Cascade, ID 83611

Time: 4 p.m. MDT

Saturday, March 16, 2024

For more information contact: Don Thies at post60commander@gmail.com or (208) 315-7812



Grangeville

**MONDAY, March 18, 2024**The Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center

318 E Main St.

Grangeville, ID 83530

**MONDAY, March 18, 2024**Time: 12 p.m. PDTFor more information contact: Maj. Ginny Cash at idcovets@gmail.com or (208) 983-1033

Hayden

Hayden Lake Country Club

2362 E Bozanta Dr.

Hayden Lake, ID 83835

12 p.m. PDT

Saturday, March 16, 2024

**RSVP REQUIRED. Please email blittle1052@outlook.com to RSVP.** For more information contact: Brad Little at blittle1052@outlook.com



Lewiston

**TUESDAY, April 2, 2024**

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sourdough Post #10043, 1104 Warner Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

**TUESDAY, April 2, 2024**

Time: TBD, For More information contact: Doug Welch at captwelch@gmail.com or (208) 503-0208

Meridian

American Legion Post 11322 W Broadway AveMeridian, ID 83680

Time: 8:00 am MDT (note: this is the only organized live viewing in SW Idaho for this event.)Saturday, March 16, 2024

For more information contact: Doug Foote at doug.foote@eagleid.com or (208) 890-2907

Idaho Falls

Museum of Idaho - Idaho Falls

200 N Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Time: 6 p.m. MDT

Saturday, March 16, 2024