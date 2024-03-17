DEQ seeks applications for fiscal year 2025 State Agricultural Best Management Practices Grant Program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting applications for the fiscal year 2025 State Agricultural Best Management Practices (BMP) Grant Program.

The grant program is designed to support water quality improvement efforts statewide, including helping landowners modify their agricultural practices to reduce water pollution and meet the objectives of total maximum daily load requirements. Eligible projects must address agricultural or ranching BMPs and be ready to implement. Projects must also involve multiple partners and leverage other funding resources.

Application Process

In July 2024, DEQ transitioned to a new online grant management system known as AmpliFund. All interested applicants will need to create an account and submit a completed application using the new system. Resources and instructions can be found on DEQ’s Grant Funding Resources web page and Nonpoint Source Subgrants in Idaho web page under the header “Important Dates and Other Information.”

DEQ is accepting applications until April 15, 2024.