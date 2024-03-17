Gov. Little declares Idaho Flood Awareness Week

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In recognition of the potential risks associated with spring flooding, Governor Brad Little has officially designated March 17 – 23, 2024 as Flood Awareness Week in Idaho.

The proclamation underscores the importance of understanding and preparing for the dangers posed by flooding. In conjunction with the week, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) urges all Idahoans to take proactive measures to safeguard themselves, their families and their properties.

"As temperatures rise, we're reminded of Idaho's flood history," IOEM Director Brad Richy said. "While spring snow melts are crucial for irrigation and ecosystem health, rapid thawing can lead to dangerous flooding. It's crucial for Idahoans to stay prepared for flood risks annually."

IOEM has teamed up with the Idaho Silver Jackets, an interagency flood risk management team, to help educate the public about measures to reduce the effects of flooding and flood related hazards. One of Silver Jacket’s primary goals is to develop comprehensive and sustainable solutions to flood hazard issues and communicate flood risk.

“With the rapid growth of our state, there are many Idahoans unaware of their current flood risk,” Idaho Silver Jackets Coordinator Russel Lodge said. “I encourage everyone to educate themselves by researching floodplain maps, creating a plan for any kind of emergency, and always plan for flood risk particularly during travel or in areas they are not familiar with. Flooding throughout the state is a recurring, serious event that has significant implications with the loss of life and severe economic consequences.”

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), flooding is the leading cause of severe weather-related deaths each year in the United States. To ensure safety during flood events, it is important to follow these basic guidelines:

Never drive through flooded roadways, even if it looks shallow. Just a few inches of fastmoving water can wash away a heavy truck. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Stay informed by monitoring local news sources for up-to-date weather information.

If flooding happens, get to higher ground fast.

Respect and adhere to any barriers or warnings issued by law enforcement.

Always have an emergency kit in your home and your vehicle in case you need to

evacuate to higher ground quickly.

IOEM has created a comprehensive list of tips and resources about flood preparedness and safety. This week also aims to raise awareness among Idaho residents regarding the importance of securing flood insurance for their properties. FEMA ranks flooding among the most common and costly natural disasters, with just one inch of water capable of inflicting up to $25,000 in damage to a home.

Whether flooding is from the flowing waters of rivers, rainfall or from snowmelt, being aware of your own flood risk and what you can do about it is extremely important. It is important to remember that floods occur naturally and can happen almost anywhere – flooding may not even be near a body of water. IOEM strongly encourages all homeowners, renters, and business owners to purchase flood insurance.