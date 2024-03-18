Skip to Content
Idaho

Rollover crash claims 1 west of Mountain Home

today at 11:55 AM
Published 1:03 PM

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A juvenile was killed after a rollover crash on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 83 in Elmore County at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Idaho State Police, a 45-year-old Filer man was traveling westbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Ford Expedition when the rear passenger side tire blew. The vehicle exited the roadway off the right shoulder, rolled and came to rest in a field.

There were six occupants in the vehicle; three adults and three juveniles. One of the juveniles succumbed to injuries at the scene. Air ambulance transported three of the occupants to a local hospital. A ground ambulance transported the other two to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

