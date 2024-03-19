No injuries reported after boat overturns on Snake River

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were uninjured after a small boat overturned on the Snake River Monday afternoon near the Byington Boat Dock east of Ririe.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a call around 2:30 p.m. advising two people were in the boat, and both were able to swim to shore. Deputies arrived and located the occupants who advised they were having mechanical issues when the boat hit a gravel bar and flipped over.

Neither of them were injured, and deputies assisted in getting them safely back to the boat ramp.

"The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone who recreates on the water to always plan for safety before you go. Cold water temperatures and winter runoff conditions can be very hazardous even in still or slow-moving current conditions. The window of opportunity to self-rescue from the water can be mere seconds before hypothermia sets in and your ability to move and breath decreases. Boats can overturn in a second, leaving no time to stop and put on a lifejacket. Wearing a lifejacket or personal floatation device at all times will greatly increase your ability to self-rescue and survive if you end up in the water," the sheriff's office said. "As the weather warms, runoff conditions in the Snake River can change rapidly bringing a variety of floating debris and hazards just under the surface. Hazards that can quickly change your ability to safely control, operate, or remain inside a boat. Before you put your boat or watercraft in the river or lake, consider the weather and current water conditions, thoroughly inspect your watercraft, and make sure you have proper safety equipment that is in good condition."

For more information on safe boating practices, registration and invasive species stickers, and laws pertaining to required safety equipment visit the Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation website (IDPR).