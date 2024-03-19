Spring prescribed burns planned for South Zone of the Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Prescribed burns are planned for the South Zone of the Salmon-Challis National Forest this spring.

Planned areas may include:

Wino Basin (16 Miles southeast of Challis, Idaho): Approximately 1,000-3,000 acres. Prescribed burning is planned in the Wino Basin area. The primary purpose of the proposed action is to reduce surface, ladder and canopy fuel loading, and introducing fire back onto the landscape, thereby reducing crown fire potential and the occurrence of high severity wildfire in the Wino Basin area and moving the forested vegetation toward more sustainable conditions. For more information click HERE.

South Lost (Cedar Cabin) (13 miles East of Mackay, Idaho): Approximately 1,000-8,000 acres. Prescribed burning is planned in the Cedar, Ramshorn, and Cabin Creek areas, on the east side of the South Lost Mountain Range. The purpose of this project is to improve forest stand conditions and wildlife habitat by introducing fire back into a landscape that has missed historic fire return intervals. For more information click HERE.

Big Creek (Goldburg) (33 miles Northeast of Mackay, Idaho and 36 miles Southeast of Challis, Idaho): Approximately 1500 acres. Prescribed burning is planned in the Goldburg area. The primary purpose of the proposed action is to reduce surface, ladder and canopy fuel loading, restoration of quaking aspen and introducing fire back onto the landscape. For more information click HERE.

Bonanza landing Piles (27 miles West of Challis, Idaho): Approximately 20 acres of piles.

During burn operations, it is expected that short periods of high smoke volume output will be visible to local communities. A mosaic pattern of burned and unburned areas will remain after treatment. All areas will be signed, and notifications will be made to residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Please use caution in these listed areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs in the area. All of these projects support the National Fire Plan (2000), Healthy Forest Initiatives (2004), and Healthy Forests Restoration Act (2004) as well as meet the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy (2014) in protecting communities at risk, community infrastructure and safe/effective wildfire response.