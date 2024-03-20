Spring cleaning should include your car

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Don't forget to clean your car this spring.

Bryston Van Wey from the Pro Detailer in Rigby told Local News 8 giving attention to your car is just as important as your home.

Lots of grime gets tracked into cars during the winter, and if left, ice melt can leave stains.

One of the easiest ways to clean up your car is to take care of the mats. Mats can be wiped down, power washed, or soaked in a bathtub. The carpet underneath can then be vacuumed and the mats replaced.

Not only does a clean car feel nice, but it can increase the car's value.

"No want wants to buy a dirty car," Wey said.

If you don't have the time or money for proper cleaning equipment, that's when you call the pros. Detailers have special equipment not everyone has access to.

"Not everyone wants to buy thousands of dollars of equipment for a detail every once in a while."

The Pro Detailer also offers free services to those in need. Every other month they choose a nomination for a car to free detail. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

"If you are taking care of your car, it's gonna take care of you."