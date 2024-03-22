Extra deputies patrol for aggressive driving

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies statewide to address the pressing issue of aggressive driving.

ISP troopers will increase patrols until March 30 to target dangerous driving behaviors.

Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety highlights the severity of the problem. Aggressive driving contributed to nearly 14,000 crashes and 103 fatalities in 2023, representing 39% of fatal crashes.

Examples of aggressive driving include speeding, tailgating, reckless lane changes, and disregarding traffic signals. ISP emphasizes the importance of patience, as individual driving decisions significantly impact others.

Parents are urged to discuss the dangers of aggressive driving with their teenage drivers, as statistics show they are four times more likely to be involved in such incidents.

Grants from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration support aggressive driving efforts, enabling enhanced patrols and enforcement.