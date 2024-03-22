If you’re homeless in Idaho, there are resources for you

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Homeless veterans and community members gathered at Shoshone-Bannock Junior/Senior High School Friday for the Veteran and Homeless Stand Down.

The event was open to the public. Attendees were put in touch with organizations able to assist with a variety of needs whether it meant food, clothes, work, healthcare or housing.

Miss Shoshone-Bannock Develynn Hall had a big hand in facilitating the event. She spent most of the day serving food and communing with elderly veterans who showed up for help. She feels like local homelessness is an important problem that is not addressed enough.

"It's just very sad and disheartening, but it kind of sheds a light on a topic that maybe isn't really talked about in our community or any community," she said.

She hopes that those who were served feel welcomed and supported by their community. If you missed the event, there are still available resources.