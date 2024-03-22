Monster Dummy Jump set Saturday at Pebble Creek

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It may look like spring down in the valley, but it is still winter on the mountain at Pebble Creek. The ski area will be wrapping up its 75th season on March 31; however, there are plenty of snow and events to enjoy before closing day.

Currently, there is still 79 inches of snow at the top of the mountain, and 100% of the runs are still open. The groomers are out every night keeping the mountain in great shape for spring skiing. The ski area is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 is the annual Monster Dummy Jump. At 2:00 p.m., dummies mounted on skis or snowboards will cruise a downhill course with a huge jump at the end. Judging will be based on style, big air, staying on course, staying intact and closeness to a target. Voting for the Peoples’ Choice Award will be from noon until 2:00 pm.. Winners receive prizes, including $100 for first place.There is a $20 entrance fee to participate with your dummy; however, there is no fee to watch from the deck.

Closing weekend on the mountain provides more opportunities for fun. On Saturday, March 30, the Montucky Pond Skim will take place with an afternoon of fun as skiers and boarders attempt to skim across the pond. Located between the Skyline Lift and the Lodge from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., the Pond Skim is a great spectator event with lots of spills and chills. To join in the fun, just come into the office and sign a waiver to get a wristband. There is no fee to enter, but you must have a wristband to skim.

Local favorite band, Best By Yesterday, will be playing live music for closing day on Sunday, March 31. Guests are invited to ski and board or just dance on the deck. Music will start at 3:30 p.m., and there will be cold beverages and hot burgers off the grill on the deck as well. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the music will be held inside.