Idaho

Work to resume on Stoddard Pack Bridge near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Inland Crane, Inc. will resume work on the Stoddard Pack Bridge Project starting April 1, 2024.

This project includes the installation of a new pack bridge across the Salmon River, providing access to the Frank Church Wilderness Area. The construction zone will begin at the Stoddard Trail Head, approximately 38 miles from North Fork, Idaho, and extend to ½-mile down river of the Stoddard Bridge site.

Work will be performed on both sides of Salmon River in the construction area. Beginning April 1, 2024, through July 22, 2024, travelers on Salmon River Road (FS-30) should expect one lane of traffic, flaggers, and delays up to 20 minutes through the construction zone. Hikers and hunters should expect closed trails in the construction area and plan alternate routes accordingly.

News Team

