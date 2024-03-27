It is time to Trim our Trees

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - It seems that power outages from downed power lines have been a common side effect from our showers and storms for the past month or two. This likely to due to trees falling.

Right now is the perfect time to tree tree branches. In March, the trees are still dormat, but they are looking to wake up soon.

We decided to get on the job with Tyler Barney, a tree expert, at a local home for some tips and tricks on how to go about doing this. He told us one of the ways he starts the process is to look at how the tree can grow in just a few weeks. Just like us, the trees need to breath.

Barney says, "A lot of times trees are just too thick and they're just too full. There's no room for any new growth, you know, unless it's it's going to just cause problems. Limbs are going to start rubbing together."

We need to also know how to make the cut.

"You don't want to go too aggressive. You know where you're getting into the the bark in the tree and the cambium layer. But just, you know, right at the swelling of the tree."

City residents are responsible for trimming the trees in their own yards. If we are cutting any limbs next to a power line, Eric Grossarth tells us that we need to contact Idaho Falls Power.

He said, "Give us a call and we will disconnect that service line that goes from the pole to the house so that you don't get electrocuted. And always, if you aren't feeling comfortable doing it, call a professional. There's tree trimming services out there. We don't want anybody to get hurt or electrocuted."