River otter trapping season closed in Salmon Region

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game was notified the Salmon Region's limit of 15 river otters was met on March 26.

The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the Salmon Region closed at 11:59 p.m. on March 29.

Any otter trapped in the Salmon Region after 11:59 p.m. March 29 must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North in Salmon for a $10 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit River Otter Quota for the most up-to-date information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements, please review the 2024-2025 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules booklet.

For further information, contact the Salmon Regional office at 208-756-2271, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.