Make-A-Wish tries to recruit 1 million supporters in April

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish has launched its “WishMakers Wanted” campaign to find one million supporters, known as “WishMakers.”

The nonprofit organization announced this goal at a private event. “WishMakers” at the event included celebrities like The Impractical Jokers and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Doctors, donors, corporate partners, employees, wish families and wish alumni came together to encourage people to help grant more wishes to change the lives of children fighting critical illnesses.

The “WishMakers Wanted” campaign’s launch coincides with World Wish Month, where U.S. Make-A-Wish chapters, international affiliates and worldwide supporters encourage people to help grant more wishes in their communities.

More information about the campaign and how to become a “WishMaker” can be found here.