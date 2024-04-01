Wolf trapping season closes in 19 counties due to federal court order

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Due to a federal court decision, wolf trapping seasons in 19 counties are closed effective April 1 and through June 30, 2024.

A March federal court decision was based on wolf trapping's alleged potential effect on grizzly bears.

“We’re very disappointed in this decision,” Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks said. “While wolf trapping seasons will change to comply with the order, we’re considering our legal options to reverse a decision we believe is wrong based on the law and on-the-ground reality.”

