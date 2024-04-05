Skip to Content
Idaho

Police search for runaway 15-year-old

Kinsley A. Crawford
BLCSO
Kinsley A. Crawford
By
New
today at 1:02 PM
Published 1:12 PM

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office's is looking for a runaway 15-year-old.

Officials say Kinsley A. Crawford was seen in the Bailey Creek Subdivision south of Soda Springs.

She is described as being 5'6" to 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing the jacket seen in the photo above with possibly a turquoise backpack.

If you have any information, call the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office (208)945-2121 ext. 1, Caribou County Sheriff's Office 208-547-2563 or 911.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content