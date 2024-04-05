Police search for runaway 15-year-old

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office's is looking for a runaway 15-year-old.

Officials say Kinsley A. Crawford was seen in the Bailey Creek Subdivision south of Soda Springs.

She is described as being 5'6" to 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing the jacket seen in the photo above with possibly a turquoise backpack.

If you have any information, call the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office (208)945-2121 ext. 1, Caribou County Sheriff's Office 208-547-2563 or 911.