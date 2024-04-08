Idaho DMV has new phone numbers for customers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - You will now need to dial new phone numbers to reach the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV has new phone service provider which required changing phone numbers. With the new provider, the DMV will be able to offer better customer service and faster calls.

The new numbers are as follows:

The new DMV general customer line is 208-584-4343

The new DMV commercial vehicle customer line is 208-872-3163

The “old” DMV number, 208-334-8000, will still be in service for Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) business not related to DMV. For a period of time, customers who call ITD looking for the DMV will be given the new number.

“We take about 2,000 calls a day at the DMV,” DMV administrator Lisa McClellan said. “We’ve been working since early February, setting up and testing the new system to ensure a smooth transition for all those customers.”

The DMV’s business hours are 8 am to 5 pm Mountain Time, Monday to Friday. In addition to calling the DMV, customers can complete more than a dozen transactions online at any time of day or night HERE.