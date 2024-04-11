Skip to Content
Prescribed fire operations planned in U.S. Sheep Experiment Station

today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:54 AM

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – This month, Caribou-Targhee fire personnel continues its partnership with the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station to reintroduce fire on the landscape.

Pending favorable weather conditions, prescribed fire managers will work within the USSES just east of I-15 in Clark County. Fire officials anticipate hand igniting approximately 792 acres within Tebuthiuron units 2 and 3 and could begin as early as Friday, April 12.

A long-term objective of the USSES is to develop integrated methods for increasing production efficiency of sheep and to simultaneously improve the sustainability of rangeland ecosystems. A primary component of this effort involves rangeland management and ecology research, which includes prescribed burning and wildfire mitigation.

Updates will be posted to the forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

