Skip to Content
Idaho

Little appoints new trustee to Idaho State Historical Society Board

By
today at 2:46 PM
Published 3:21 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Justin L. Vipperman, from Wendell, is the newest member of the Idaho State Historical Society Board.

Governor Brad Little appointed vipperman as an ISHS trustee Friday.

He will represent Idaho Judicial District 5 which includes Twin Falls, Camas, Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding, Minidoka, Cassia and Jerome counties.

He holds several degrees, including Associate and Bachelor of Arts, History, a Master of Arts, History and Public History, and is working on his Doctor of Arts, Political Science and History at Idaho State University.

He credits his love of history to his maternal grandfather.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content