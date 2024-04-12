Little appoints new trustee to Idaho State Historical Society Board

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Justin L. Vipperman, from Wendell, is the newest member of the Idaho State Historical Society Board.

Governor Brad Little appointed vipperman as an ISHS trustee Friday.

He will represent Idaho Judicial District 5 which includes Twin Falls, Camas, Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding, Minidoka, Cassia and Jerome counties.

He holds several degrees, including Associate and Bachelor of Arts, History, a Master of Arts, History and Public History, and is working on his Doctor of Arts, Political Science and History at Idaho State University.

He credits his love of history to his maternal grandfather.