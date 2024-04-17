Alibi deadline looms for U of I murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, need to submit documents by Wednesday related to his alibi for the night of the killings.

According to ABC News, the judge requested Kohberger’s lawyers provide additional details about the former PhD student's alibi the night four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home.

Over the summer Kohberger's lawyers claimed in a court filing the suspected murderer was instead driving around alone as he often did in the late evening and early morning hours when the murders were committed in November of 2022.

They added he is “not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time.” They said they had no specific witness to say precisely where he was at each moment. The judge entered a "not guilty" plea on Kohberger's behalf.

Latah County's top prosecutor, Bill Thompson, criticized the lack of details and inability to corroborate Kohbeger's whereabouts, calling the alibi “vague.”

The Judge agreed saying, “The so-called alibi, not really an alibi.”

"If Brian Kohberger does not present an alibi, the defense is going to have to rebut the information and the evidence the state is putting forth, because if he doesn’t have an alibi, then he could potentially have been at the murder scene,” said Channa Lloyd, Managing Partner at The Cochran Firm.

The parents of victim Kaylee Goncalves are told ABC News in part that they are "frustrated by the delays that are ongoing in this case." - and they are awaiting the alibi information.

They also need to provide a witness list and any evidence they want to present at the change of venue hearing next month - something the Goncalves family hopes is denied.

A trial date has not been set yet.