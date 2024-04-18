Explaining Emergency Managment

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - If you dial 9-1-1, emergency services will respond. Fire stations handle fires. Police departments deal with criminal activity. EMS personnel save lives. Those are the people who handle daily emergencies. So, what exactly does that office of emergency management do?

We did some digging to get you that answer by going to the Bonneville County emergency operations office. It is in the basement of the Bonneville County Courthouse. This office responds to emergencies that are on a larger scale and require additional services. Emergency managers examine various hazards that could potentially cause a disaster such as flooding, wildfires, and COVID-19. Then, they gather and speak to various agencies across the region to coordinate the correct assistance and help with the problem. The office is in the basement, away from certain dangers, for a reason...

Bonneville County Emergency Manager, Brad Clements, says, "The basement is actually it was purpose built for emergency management when it was constructed. The facility that we're in was designed originally as a fallout shelter when it was constructed. So it's designed to be able to protect against radiation and be able to house several people down here, as well as be protected from the elements."

The Emergency Operations facility goes beyond the classroom. They also have radios for communication in case all power and cell service goes down. They also have bunk beds for those needing to sleep overnight in case the emergency situation does not allow them outside. This is so they are always prepared.