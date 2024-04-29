Fatal crash east of Burley

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rupert man was killed in a vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at 9:08 p.m. on Old Highway 30 near 2450 East in Cassia County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 48-year-old Jackson, Idaho man and a 48-year-old male passenger from Rupert were driving northwest on Old Highway 30 in a 2023 Can-Am Defender Side-By-Side. The Side-By-Side struck a cow, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital and the passenger succumbed to his injures on scene. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.