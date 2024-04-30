2 vehicle collision south of Murtaugh injures 2

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday at 2:43 p.m., on US 30 and 3300 E in Twin Falls County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 94-year-old man, driving a 2008 Lexus RX, was stopped at the intersection of 3300 E and US 30, and a 31-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder westbound on US 30. The Lexus pulled out in front of the Nissan, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

A ground ambulance transported the driver of the Lexus to a local hospital, and a personal vehicle transported the driver of the Nissan to a local hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of US 30 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.