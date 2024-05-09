BLM urges visitors to recreate responsibly and encourages public to report illegal dumping

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — With spring in full swing, many people begin their spring-cleaning rituals hauling away garbage to refresh their properties and spaces. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reminds the public to dispose of these items responsibly because dumping on public lands is costly and affects everyone by degrading the landscape and natural resources.

Every spring, BLM law enforcement receive numerous reports of illegal dump sites including motor vehicles, campers, trailers, sewage, appliances, and large piles of household garbage. In most cases, law enforcement is able to locate, charge, and prosecute dumping suspects in Federal court. In addition to criminal charges, suspects are also required to pay restitution to the government for the costs of cleanup and removal.

The average cost to clean up a dumpsite ranges from $2,200 for a 55-gallon barrel of household garbage to $8,500 for larger solid waste items.

“When trash is dumped on public lands, the taxpayer bears the cost of clean-up,” said BLM Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Acting Manager Casey O’Connell. “Those funds could be better spent on recreation improvements, habitat restoration, and community education programs.”

Responsibly disposing of personal property and garbage means taking it to a landfill. All counties in the greater Boise area offer transfer station facilities that accept almost all solid waste, apart from hazardous materials and liquids. Although the recycling process at each landfill is different, many items including wood, scrap metal, appliances, household cardboard, and tires can be recycled. Call the closest transfer station near you for more information on hours of operation and what items are accepted.

To report illegal dumping on BLM lands within the BLM-Boise District, please call BLM law enforcement at 208-384-3300.