Wages increase in Ada County, Labor puts on hiring event

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The average covered wage for all industries in Ada County has grown by 25% since 2019, according to Labor Economist Jan Roeser.

And from a recent news release from the Idaho Department of Labor, the Boise Metropolitan Statistical Area had the largest average hourly wage increase of $2.62 over the year.

Job seekers in Boise who are looking to change careers are invited to a hiring event Wednesday, May 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boise Public Library. The library is located at 715 S. Capitol Blvd.

Businesses will be hiring for a variety of positions including general equipment operators, mechanics, customer service agents, painters, administrative assistants, engineer technicians, warehouse associates, auditors and more.

The Ada County Highway District, Amazon, Boise State University, Transportation Security Administration, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Boise, Bogus Basin, Micron, Idaho Power and Norco are just a few businesses planning to attend.

For a complete list of employers, visit the IdahoWorks calendar.

Visit labor.idaho.gov/publications for job search and interview tips. Search under Job Seeker Publications.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can contact Joe.Goitianda@labor.idaho.gov or at 208-332-3575. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.