Police urge caution during 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, Idaho State Police troopers urge drivers to exercise caution during the "100 Deadliest Days" on Idaho roads.

This period, lasting from Memorial Day to Labor Day, is historically the most dangerous driving time due to high traffic volume, high temperatures, and increased outdoor activities.

Last year, the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) reported 7,430 crashes during the 100 Deadliest Days, resulting in 79 fatalities. This year, there have already been 46 reported deaths.

"People aren't replaceable. These crashes devastate our communities and the families involved," ISP Director Colonel Kedrick Wills said. "I urge everyone to drive responsibly, stay focused, and prioritize safety."

To help mitigate risks, ISP and law enforcement agencies statewide will conduct numerous enforcement campaigns throughout the summer to target impaired drivers, aggressive driving, and seatbelt violations. Over Memorial Day Weekend, troopers will strictly enforce impaired driving laws, whether buzzed, drunk, or high. Drivers are strongly encouraged to plan for a sober ride before festivities begin. If you spot an impaired driver, safely pull over and dial *ISP (*477).

Essential safety tips from ISP:

Buckle Up: Your best defense against impaired drivers.

Pay Attention: Avoid distractions and stay focused on driving.

Obey Speed Limits: Speeding increases crash risks.

Maintain Safe Distances: Keep a safe buffer between vehicles.

Never Drive Impaired: Always plan a sober ride.

During the 100 Deadliest Days, teen drivers face higher risks due to immaturity, inexperience and lack of skills. Nationwide, more than 7,000 people died in teen-related crashes between 2010 and 2019 during the summer months. Parents play a crucial role in promoting safe driving habits. Talk with your teens about driving responsibilities, enforce graduated licensing laws, set clear rules, and model good driving behavior. Limiting the number of passengers and restricting nighttime driving reduces crash risks.