Caldwell’s growing population means more job opportunities 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s population continues to grow, especially, in the southwestern region of the state.

The U.S. Census Bureau projected a population estimate of 68,336 people, as of July 1, 2023, in Caldwell – alone. The city has a high growth rate of 3.7% and its increase over the year of almost 2,500 people ranked it third highest in numerical growth.

To help people moving into the region find work or Idahoans to change careers, the Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an early summer job fair, Tuesday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caldwell Labor office. The address is 4514 Thomas Jefferson St.

"We want to connect community employers to job seekers at this job fair, have them create strong relationships and connect job seekers to additional resources," Workforce Consultant Traci Petitt said. "It means a lot to be able to arrange this event which will ultimately make a difference in others' lives."

Various positions will be available for job seekers to apply for including correctional officers, welders, trailer finishers, industrial painters, electric motor mechanics, electricians, custodians and more.

Employers planning to attend include Caldwell Transportation, Express Employment Professionals, Mana Resources, Rise Services Inc., Personnel Plus, Prestige Care Inc., Snake River Correctional Institution and more.

For a complete list of employers, visit the IdahoWorks calendar.

For job search and interview tips visit labor.idaho.gov/publications. Search under Job Seeker Publications.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can contact Traci.Petitt@labor.idaho.gov or at 208-696-5483. Dial 711 to access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.