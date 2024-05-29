Refrain from cutting firewood in timber sales areas

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Forest Service personnel and law enforcement have seen an increase in public firewood cutting on Stormy Peak Road (#60023).

The Bob Stormster Timber Sale was sold last year and included timber is now under contract. Bob Stormster Timber Sale has timber harvest units along the Stormy Peak Road as well as the Diamond Creek Road (#60129).

As a reminder, firewood is not permitted to be cut within timber sale unit boundaries. Timber sale units are signed “Cutting Unit Boundary, Do Not Cut Behind Sign” and “Timber Sale Area, No Firewood Cutting Allowed” approximately every 100 feet. Unit boundaries are marked with three vertical, orange stripes at eye level and approximately 12-18 inches long.

The Forest anticipates logging operations to begin in July.