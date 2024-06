BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a 62-year-old California man.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the interchange of I-84 and I-86 east of Burley.

Police said the man was east on the interstate when he hit a puddle of water. The man lost control and was thrown in the median while the motorcycle was left on the interstate.

He died at the scene. His name has not been released.