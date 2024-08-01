Idaho DMV offers vehicle registration appointments virtually

BOISE, Idaho (ITD News Release) — Idahoans can now make a virtual appointment to renew their vehicle registration. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers virtual appointments for motor vehicle transactions. After a six-month soft launch and testing period, the DMV is ready to roll out virtual appointments to more customers.

“We’re always looking for more ways to serve our customers. Virtual appointments are great for folks who want to Skip the Trip to the DMV, but still want to talk to a real person,” explained DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan. “Our county agents will guide them through the virtual appointment and make sure they have all the help they need.”

Employees from several county DMV offices are offering virtual appointments, but customers from anywhere in the state can book them.

Customers can book an appointment online by going to www.dmv.idaho.gov and clicking the Schedule Virtual Motor Vehicle Appointment link in the top left box on the webpage. When the appointment time arrives, they will be seen by an employee via videoconferencing software. Customers must have a device (cellphone, laptop, tablet, etc.) with working video and audio capabilities. A user guide for scheduling appointments can be found here.

Currently, virtual appointments are only available for registration renewals. The DMV is exploring ways to offer more services via virtual appointments in the future. Over a dozen other transactions, including driver’s license renewals, change of address, and more, are available through the DMV’s online self-service portal at www.dmv.idaho.gov.