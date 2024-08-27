Idaho’s water future – Governor commits more funding to preserving eastern Snake Plain aquifer

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's Governor is committing another $10-million to projects designed to improve the Eastern Snake Plain aquifer. Governor Brad Little announced the investment Tuesday, alongside groundwater and surface water users in Rigby.

“My top priority has always been and will continue to be maintaining a strong ag economy in eastern Idaho while preserving water for future generations. The added funds we announced today will get the water levels in the aquifer headed in the right direction. It is part of an overall strategy to maintain our water destiny here in Idaho. Ultimately farmers, not government mandates, will drive the solutions. I am very excited about the momentum that farmers are building to strike a deal,” Governor Little said.

In connection with his executive order directing the Idaho Water Resource Board (Water Board) to prioritize projects that have net benefits to the aquifer, the Governor says he is directing the Water Board to allocate the additional $10 million to projects that could drastically improve the water supply in both eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley.

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making toward real, lasting solutions. We’ve been able to come together and identify projects that will secure senior water right holders’ supply, preserve the aquifer, and maintain Idaho’s strong ag economy. The funding announced by Governor Little will be tremendously helpful as we build out and implement the infrastructure to achieve those objectives,” said Bingham County farmer Adam Young.

The move comes after Little signed an executive order in late June, bringing an end to a water curtailment that would have dried up nearly 330,000 acres of farmland.

Under the agreement, farmers in eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley have until October 1st to finalize a new permanent agreement on managing the water moving forward. For more details, click HERE.

In regards to the negotiations, Governor Little said, “I continue to be impressed by the mitigation plan negotiations spearheaded by Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and Chairman Jeff Raybould. Farmers talking and deciding their future is ALWAYS better than a government solution. I will fight tooth and nail against the federal government to retain control of our water for eastern Idaho’s agricultural economy. That means farmers making decisions for themselves.”