Partial closure on Anderson Street for waterline replacement begining Saturday

The following is the press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls will be closing Anderson Street between Boulevard and Holmes Avenue beginning Saturday, April 26, to allow crews to access and replace a waterline near the intersection of Anderson & Holmes. The closure is part of a critical infrastructure project aimed at ensuring the continued reliability of the city’s water system.

Local businesses will remain accessible from the Science Center during the closure. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds, obey all traffic control signage, and remain alert for construction crews working in the area.

The City of Idaho Falls thanks residents and businesses for their understanding and support during this necessary improvement to the city’s infrastructure.

For further information, please contact the City of Idaho Falls Public Works Department at (208) 612-8250.