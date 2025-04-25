Chance of thunderstorms Friday night with more wet weather this Sunday

An area of low pressure is slowly working in for this weekend. We’ll see a fairly nice Saturday before the low pressure gets directly overhead.

For Friday night, there are scattered thunderstorms in the outlook. A low temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy in the Snake River Plain. A chance of thunderstorms for Central Idaho. High temperatures in the lower 70’s. Wind gusts around 15-25 mph.

Sunday, there is a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon, with a high near 63. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday, rain showers likely with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60°. Chance of precipitation is 60%.