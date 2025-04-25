Skip to Content
Idaho Falls hockey team wins a battle of kings in Dineen Cup game 1

KIFI
By
today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:45 PM

NEW JERSEY (KIFI) - Exciting news for all local hockey fans! The Idaho Falls Spud Kings won the first game of the Dineen Cup Final in overtime, 1 to 0.

Spud King's Ronnie Wade scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Foxboro South Shore Kings.

Spud Kings are set to play again tomorrow at 7:30 PM Eastern. If they win again, they'll play on Monday. If they lose tomorrow, they'll play on Sunday.

Local News 8's Will Syslo is in New Jersey covering the Spud Kings. He'll cover the details on all their games nightly on SportsLine on Local News 8 at 9 and 10.

