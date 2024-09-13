Make-A-Wish Idaho breaks record number of wishes granted again

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho granted 140 wishes during its last fiscal year, breaking the record of 127 it set the year before.

Exactly half of the wishes granted during the 2023-24 fiscal year were to visit a Disney theme park.

Other popular wishes included sixteen wish trips to Hawaii and twenty-one shopping sprees. There were several noteworthy wishes like a wish to have a horse, a wish to be a video game designer, and five wishes to meet sports and media figures.

Make-A-Wish Idaho estimates it will grant about 120 wishes during its next fiscal year, but is unlikely to break its record for a third year in a row. The organization has the means to grant up to 160 wishes next fiscal year, but says the real challenge will be raising awareness of who Make-A-Wish Idaho serves.

The non-profit organization says many children qualify for a wish, but think they need to have a terminal illness to qualify. Make-A-Wish Idaho says this is not the case. It says most kids who are granted a wish will survive their qualifying illness.

The wishes are meant to help kids and their families cope with the emotional trauma that often comes with the diagnosis and years of treatment of a critical illnesses.

To learn how to refer a child for a wish, click here.