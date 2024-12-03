Idaho party leaders respnd to pardon for Hunter Biden

BOISE (KIFI) - Leaders of Idaho's Democratic and Republican parties are responding to President Biden's recent pardon of his son, Hunter.

The pardon would exempt Hunter Biden from a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions.

In the past, President Biden said he would not use the presidency to benefit family members.

Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon says she was not surprised by the turn-around.

"The accusations against him for so many illegal activities is a long list - a very long list. So of course, he has to pardon him, even though he said he wouldn't," said Moon. "I think everyone in Idaho - they're not surprised - but it's unfortunate that we're weaponizing the Department of Justice and allowing this sort of thing to happen."

Local News 8 reached out to Idaho's Democratic Party for comment, and received an email saying Chair Lauren Necochea is traveling this week, and would refer us to President Biden's statement.

The email also said, "If you would like to comment on the president-elect's intention to appoint a historic number of sexual predators to his cabinet, she would be happy to do so when she returns."

